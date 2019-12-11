LeBron James Opens up About His Mental Health

James realized he needed to focus more on his mental health.

After the Miami Heat's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The level of scrutiny that I was dealing with, and how I got out of my comfort zone.

I lost my love for the game.

, LeBron James, via ESPN.

James has partnered with Calm, a company that promotes its meditation app for stress relief and better sleep.

James became an NBA villain in 2010 after he announced his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The fact of having a whole TV special, and people getting the opportunity to watch me make a decision on where I wanted to play, I probably would change that.

, LeBron James, via ESPN.

Because I can now look and see if the shoe was on the other foot and I was a fan ... I would be upset too about the way he handled it.

, LeBron James, via ESPN.

James won two NBA titles as a member of the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

I started to play the game of basketball in a mind state that I had never played at before.

I mean angry.

That's mentally, and that's not the way I play the game of basketball.

, LeBron James, via ESPN