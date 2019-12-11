Missing 17-Year-Old Boy From East L.A. Found Shot to Death 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:52s - Published Missing 17-Year-Old Boy From East L.A. Found Shot to Death A teenage boy from East Los Angeles was found shot to death hours after he was reported missing last week, authorities said Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this