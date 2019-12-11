Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019

Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019

Google Canada's Alexandra Hunnings Klein breaks down Canada's top trending searches on Google in 2019, from the Toronto Raptors' historical NBA Championship win to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu dominating Serena Williams at the US Open Women's Final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

knoxfoodie

KnoxFoodie RT @DrEenfeldt: Intermittent fasting is the top diet trending on Google this year, and that's great. "Trending" means that it increased the… 11 minutes ago

agussakticom

Agus Sakti RT @cmikulin: Google has launched a home on the web for marketers to discover the top trending product searches across different categories… 25 minutes ago

BiditaAzad

Ghost_Bidi_👻 RT @VivianDsena_IFC: Still TRENDING and ascending ⬆️ on Google Trends ‼ 😎💥 Our King 🌟@VivianDsena01 #VivianDsena rules the Cyberspace!… 45 minutes ago

wkfong

wkfong RT @Google: Fly straight over to the @googletrends lists to see the year’s top trending searches from around the world → https://t.co/6nS1v… 57 minutes ago

jhartmanconsult

Jessica Hartman Google Shopping 100 highlights the products that have recently seen an increase in US searches. It’s important to n… https://t.co/KHXubWIkX8 2 hours ago

kerigans

Keri Gans RT @joansalgeblake: Diet/health are in the top 10 questions that Americans Googled in 2019. https://t.co/iLYdVJcWcE BUT your searches don'… 2 hours ago

IndyScience

Indy Science Google reveals top trending searches of 2019 https://t.co/XJxFnYD7Jc 2 hours ago

TammyThroneber4

TammyT /TT 😁😎🎸🎶 RT @RehegooRock: Top 10 searches on Google in 2019 - congratulations to #MotleyCrue! Who else is on the list? Let's visit @Loudwire for m… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.