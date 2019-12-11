How to save on your heating bill this winter

You might want to think twice before you reach for the thermostat now that you've heard what's in the forecast... Because not only will winter bring snow -- it'll probably bring a pricier heating bill, too.but there are some simple ways to save.
Our taylor graham got some money-saving tips from avista at her house today... Taylor?
I'm pretty new to this whole homeowner thing --but i've heard the age-old tips of turning down the thermostat and cleaning out your furnace filters for as long as i can remember...and yes -- those are important -- but there are tons of other ways you can save this winter.
00:24:58:24.