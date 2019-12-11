Five popular wedding websites have announced they will no longer push plantation weddings

Some of the largest wedding planning resources in country are taking steps to distance themselves from plantation weddings.news 15s cassie schirm looks into the push that has many people here in louisiana and the south torn.

"it's historic backdrops like these that many southern brides choose to have on the day they say i do but for some they say the history of these plantations aren't the best setting for a wedding."

For brides it's very important to have the right area for their special day that the search for perfect location starts online but plantations weddings are getting pushback online where many brides begin the planning process it started with the organization color of change pushing the idea that plantation weddings are an inappropriate spot to tie the knot the conversation for plantation weddings has been a cynical topic_ the idea that the spaces were ancestors were tortured forced to work in spaces that were intentionally created so that our ancestors could be forced to work to do free labor being used as a space for celebration has been a topic that we've discussed for a while.you know no one would get married at a concentration camp or you know it would be weird to have a wedding at ground zero and so these are spaces that not only let slavery happen to happen in these places these plantations were great for slavery now multiple large wedding planning sites are deromantazicing plantation weddings after change of color reached out the knot and wedding wire are removing terms like elegant and romantic in their descriptions and it could be harder to find inspiration on pinterest because they're limiting thier searches for plantations and auto recommendations"details are very important in the wedding including the venue."

For wedding planner and photographer janeen elaine plantations have been a staple "it's the trees it's the willows the decor the big huge columns the glamorous presentations it's pretty breathtaking when you walk up to it."every year her schedule is full of couples wanting those large antebellum landscapes we do everything from sessions to weddings there so i would say 4050 easilynews 15 asked facebook what their thoughts are on this controversial topic were for and_ were against i think of these plantation owners were more honest about what actually happened in those spaces we would see a downtrend of people getting married in them but for elaine she doesn't believe this will make a huge difference for southern brides.

I don't think that would make a difference to a bride today because brides wanna exactly what they want how they want it and how they want it..its a controverisal topic about a plantation's beautiful scenery and the grounds dark histories thats hitting the wedding industry.

