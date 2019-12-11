The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations
The 2020 Screen Actors Guild
Awards Nominations.
Awards season is in full swing
with nominations being
announced left and right.
Here are some of the nominees for the
2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Cast in a Motion Picture.
‘Bombshell’.
‘The Irishman’.
‘Jojo Rabbit’.
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.
‘Parasite'.
Ensemble in a Drama Series.
'Big Little Lies'.
'The Crown'.
'Game of Thrones'.
'The Handmaid’s Tale'.
'Stranger Things'.
Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
'Barry'.
'Fleabag'.
'The Kominsky Method'.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.
'Schitt’s Creek'.
Male Actor in a Leading Role
in a Motion Picture.
Christian Bale
'Ford v Ferrari'.
Leonardo DiCaprio
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Adam Driver
'Marriage Story'.
Taron Egerton
'Rocketman'.
Joaquin Phoenix
'Joker'.
Female Actor in a Leading Role
in a Motion Picture.
Cynthia Erivo
'Harriet'.
Scarlett Johansson
'Marriage Story'.
Lupita Nyong’o
'Us'.
Charlize Theron
'Bombshell'.
Renée Zellweger
'Judy'