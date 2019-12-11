The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations on December 11, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 02:07s - Published The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations. Awards season is in full swing with nominations being announced left and right. Here are some of the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Cast in a Motion Picture. ‘Bombshell’. ‘The Irishman’. ‘Jojo Rabbit’. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. ‘Parasite'. Ensemble in a Drama Series. 'Big Little Lies'. 'The Crown'. 'Game of Thrones'. 'The Handmaid’s Tale'. 'Stranger Things'. Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 'Barry'. 'Fleabag'. 'The Kominsky Method'. 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'. 'Schitt’s Creek'. Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Christian Bale 'Ford v Ferrari'. Leonardo DiCaprio 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Adam Driver 'Marriage Story'. Taron Egerton 'Rocketman'. Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker'. Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Cynthia Erivo 'Harriet'. Scarlett Johansson 'Marriage Story'. Lupita Nyong’o 'Us'. Charlize Theron 'Bombshell'. Renée Zellweger 'Judy' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Movie Performances of the Last Decade As the decade draws to a close, these performances deserve a standing ovation. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most outstanding performances from actors and actresses in movies released.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:16Published 1 week ago Scarlett Johansson Gets Nominated For Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, an annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film, were announced. According to CNN, Scarlett Johansson received three nominations for two different.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago