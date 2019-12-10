Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Peloton Ad Controversy

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Peloton Ad Controversy

Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Peloton Ad Controversy

Ryan Reynolds shares his reason for casting Monica Ruiz in his brand new advertisement for Avation Gin after the actress faced backlash for taking on the role as the “Peloton wife” in the workout equipment company’s controversial commercial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds hires peloton actress for own commercial [Video]Ryan Reynolds hires peloton actress for own commercial

Actress Monica Ruiz was recently hired by Ryan Reynolds to star in a commercial for his brand, Aviation American Gin. The commercial itself is a playful response to Ruiz’s previous role in the widely..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:40Published

Ryan Reynolds Hires Peloton Actress for Own Commercial [Video]Ryan Reynolds Hires Peloton Actress for Own Commercial

Ryan Reynolds Hires Peloton Actress for Own Commercial . Actress Monica Ruiz was recently hired by Ryan Reynolds to star in a commercial for his brand, Aviation American Gin. . The commercial..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.