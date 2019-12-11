Feds Want San Francisco Police To Cooperate In Crack Down On Tenderloin Drug Sales

Anne Makovec reports on U.S. Attorney David Anderson calling for wider enforcement to stop drug sales in SF's Tenderloin (12-11-2019)



