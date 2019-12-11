'Did the FAA make a mistake?' FAA chief says,'Yes.'

Dickson was questioned at a congressional hearing Wednesday by Representatives Hank Johnson, Sean Patrick Malone and Mark Meadows before finally replying 'yes' to the question of whether the FAA had made a mistake.
Dickson confirmed the agency will not approve Boeing's grounded 737 MAX for flight before the end of 2019, citing a series of steps that still must be completed.
Also testifying was Boeing's ex-manager Ed Pierson, who had previously warned that schedule pressure and worker fatigue undermined quality and raised safety risks of the 737 MAX.