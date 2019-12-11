'Did the FAA make a mistake?' FAA chief says,'Yes.' 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published 'Did the FAA make a mistake?' FAA chief says,'Yes.' After being pressed by three different lawmakers, FAA chief Stephen Dickson finally admitted that the government agency made a mistake by not taking immediate action to prevent additional crashes of Boeing's 737 MAX planes after the fatal crash of a Lyon Air aircraft in October of 2018.. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Did the FAA make a mistake?' FAA chief says,'Yes.' Dickson was questioned at a congressional hearing Wednesday by Representatives Hank Johnson, Sean Patrick Malone and Mark Meadows before finally replying 'yes' to the question of whether the FAA had made a mistake. Dickson confirmed the agency will not approve Boeing's grounded 737 MAX for flight before the end of 2019, citing a series of steps that still must be completed. Also testifying was Boeing's ex-manager Ed Pierson, who had previously warned that schedule pressure and worker fatigue undermined quality and raised safety risks of the 737 MAX.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Chief Mazi RT @kjibuo: Do you really make same mistake twice or six times? 2 seconds ago Charlie, Casey🌈, and Tracey @blakeandbrodie An easy mistake to make Brodie, that’s not a naughty list qualifier! 😻😻 1 minute ago 娜达雅 but i wont make that mistake again and fall, so i say i dont miss u at all 2 minutes ago Chris C @mattnicholls29 Gotta pre empt that...handful of batters that would do that globally...I’d take my chance if I was… https://t.co/dfhQmUtWjl 2 minutes ago IG: Mlungisi_prince They let them all make their speeches before announcing it was a mistake LMAO https://t.co/PSlFFb6nHI 2 minutes ago Bart Vincke @4Scarrs_Gaming The entire ps4 line was extremely badly designed, especially in terms of heat dispersion. I can't… https://t.co/EkZAOECyTg 4 minutes ago Ethan RT @KamalaHarris: The House will vote on two articles of impeachment against the President: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. M… 4 minutes ago Roadside Mum They will blame.... Me. Hiya. Tale as old as time innit. Predictable. And it will be brutal. Make no mistake… https://t.co/mT1azbTUqq 4 minutes ago