Faking A Boston Accent Got Iliza Shlesinger A Role In A Movie With Mark Wahlberg 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 02:37s - Published Faking A Boston Accent Got Iliza Shlesinger A Role In A Movie With Mark Wahlberg Ignoring the outline she was given for an audition, Iliza Shlesinger came into the room with a Boston accent she picked up from Amy Adams in "The Fighter." Her bold, impromptu choice ended up paying off and she booked the part! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this