Joyner Lucas Pulls 50 Cent, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & More Into Eminem & Nick Cannon Beef

Joyner Lucas Pulls 50 Cent, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & More Into Eminem & Nick Cannon Beef

Joyner Lucas Pulls 50 Cent, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & More Into Eminem & Nick Cannon Beef

Shortly after Obie Trice stepped into the ring for Eminem, Joyner Lucas has put his gloves on and hopped into the Nick Cannon & Shady e-fight — despite Cannon’s assumption that Em “has no friends.” Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
