Brightline station approved in Boca Raton 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:25s - Published Brightline station approved in Boca Raton After more than four hours of comment and discussion Tuesday night, the Boca Raton City Council approved a lease deal with Brightline to build a new train station in the city. The train station and parking garage will be built on a portion of city-owned property located at 400 NW 2nd Ave., just east of the Boca Raton Public Library, next to N. Dixie Highway. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brightline station approved in Boca Raton FIRST TO TELL YOU ABOUT THEPLANS LAST SUMMER WHENBRIGHTLINE OFFICIALS WEREPROPOSING THE IDEA. LAST NIGHTWE WERE AT THE SIX HOURMEETING WHEN CITY LEADERSUNANIMOUSLY VOTED TO BUILD ABRIGHTLINE STATION AND PARKINGGARAGE. SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN TODAY SPOKEWITH SOME RIDERS ABOUT THE NSTOP. .<< (NAT) BOCA RATON IS THENEXT STOP ON THE BRIGHTLINEROUTE. BOCA CITY LEADERSAPPROVED A LEASE WITHBRIGHTLINE TO BUILD A TRAINSTATION AND FOUR-STORY PARKINGGARAGE ON THE EAST SIDE OF THEPUBLIC LIBRARY. FOR SOMETRAVELERS AT THE WEST PALMBEACH STATION&THIS IS GREATNEWS. 7.26 oh my gosh I amexcited, I am excited 7.32 Ilive in Boynton and honestlyto come into West Palm to goto Miami in like ughBRIGHTLINE OFFICIALS SAY THEADDED STOP WONT DELAY THETRAINSPEED OF THE TRAIN CAN MAKE UPFOR THE 2 TO 3 MINUTE STOPTHAT WILL BE MADE IN BOCA.21.21 if it slows it down, itcant be any worse than thetraffic, BETH EDDY SAYS THEBOCA STOP WILL HELP HER TRAVELFOR WORK 20.44 it will make mylife and my employees in thisoffice so much easier MC:19.24 with Tuesday nightapproval Brightline can nowstart submitting plans withthe planning and zoning board,Brihgltine says they wouldlike to have this boca stationby the end of next year, in brmc wept nc





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brad The Galloping Goose RT @RailPassengers: "Boca Raton’s City Council has approved a long-term land lease with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, for the const… 6 days ago Rail Passengers "Boca Raton’s City Council has approved a long-term land lease with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, for the c… https://t.co/pz7yFzdAxb 6 days ago Camilo 3.0 RT @CityBocaRaton: 1/2 - The Boca Raton City Council has unanimously approved a long-term lease with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains (… 6 days ago Mike Caruso I am so excited to see that a Boca Raton Brightline station was approved. This will make a great public transit opt… https://t.co/hJlejQ0DdR 1 week ago City of Boca Raton 1/2 - The Boca Raton City Council has unanimously approved a long-term lease with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Tra… https://t.co/8opDRP9atR 1 week ago