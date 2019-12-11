Global  

Amazon is selling the Echo Dot for just one penny

With the holidays right around the corner, 1¢ for an Echo Dot is the perfect gift "Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission."
selvestekjetil

Octothorp #LPEEP RT @sine_injuria: BUYER BEWARE THEY want to spy on you so badly that THEY’re giving these things away. #AMAZON #ECHO DOT • https://t.co/… 10 hours ago

sine_injuria

⭐️ (~600K), then 🌙 (~50K), then ☀️ (~39K) years BUYER BEWARE THEY want to spy on you so badly that THEY’re giving these things away. #AMAZON #ECHO DOT • https://t.co/S6o1ZmZuBW 12 hours ago

angiewrites

☀️angie.☀️ I’m just watching Amazon fill up everyone’s home with surveillance selling these 99 cent Echo Dots... 2 days ago

_TELLemBout_B

Brandiiissshhhaaa Something just don’t sit right with amazon selling echo dots for $8. https://t.co/UW94uDrUfi 3 days ago

Ann04296686

ella The Echo Dot deal is back! Amazon is once again selling the smart device for just 99 CENTS (with an Amazon Music Un… https://t.co/4e9AahmK2W 4 days ago

headlines411

Headlines411 Amazon is selling the Echo Dot for just one dollar https://t.co/khUG1ZLIaq | https://t.co/dw04zMqTI4 4 days ago

spicyspunion

lex 🥀 @erinncoxx808 like how amazon is selling echo dots for .99 cents and how Spotify was giving away free google homes.… https://t.co/QpqAWfZphU 4 days ago

Kyle_McNulty_

Kyle McNulty Bro amazon really selling echo dots for .99 with the purchase of amazon music. Genius way by amazon to further adva… https://t.co/H5vIVd7ssy 4 days ago

