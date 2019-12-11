Global  

Jersey City Shootout: Funeral Services Held For Shooting Victim

Jersey City Shootout: Funeral Services Held For Shooting Victim

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the funeral plans for one of the three civilians killed in the deadly Jersey City shootout.
Jersey City Shooting: Wake Today, Funeral Tuesday For Det. Joseph Seals

Services begin at 2 p.m. at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City.
CBS 2 - Published

Funeral set for police detective among 4 killed in attacks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A police detective killed in an attack that also left five others dead...
Seattle Times - Published


AAARPGodess

AARP*Goddess RT @ABC: A sea of blue filled a New Jersey church for the funeral of Detective Joseph Seals, killed in a massive gun battle last week. Pol… 3 days ago

Moltronic

Moltron.SSN-637 RT @Alexbobby2262C: Remember Who Commited this Crime. 2 BLACK DEMOCRATS & SUPREMACIST HATE GROUP WHO TARGETED JEWS. Grieving officers gat… 5 days ago

Alexbobby2262C

Nationalist MAGA & Tactical Martial Arts Sensei Remember Who Commited this Crime. 2 BLACK DEMOCRATS & SUPREMACIST HATE GROUP WHO TARGETED JEWS. Grieving officers… https://t.co/ooeXjGVNBH 5 days ago

n00ge8

Matthew W Nugent RT @ABC: SEA OF BLUE: Police officers gather at a New Jersey church for the funeral of Det. Joseph Seals, who was shot dead before a massiv… 5 days ago

franmudm

Frances Mudrovic RT @ABCWorldNews: SEA OF BLUE: Officers lined Jersey City streets as the casket of fallen Detective Joseph Seals was carried into church fo… 5 days ago


Jersey City, Hoboken Show Unity In Menorah Lightnings [Video]Jersey City, Hoboken Show Unity In Menorah Lightnings

A menorah was lit at the site of the Jersey City shootout on Sunday, celebrating the first night of Chanukah, and honoring the lives of those lost. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Menorah Ceremony Brings Light, Kindness To Jersey City [Video]Menorah Ceremony Brings Light, Kindness To Jersey City

The scene of the Jersey City shootout became a symbol of hope and perseverance on Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah. TV 10/55's Nick Caloway reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published

