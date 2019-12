WPTV Anchor Kelley Dunn's son returns home from serving overseas

SPECIAL MEMBER OF THE U-SMILITARY.

THE SON OF WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5 ANCHOR KELLEYDUNN.

KELLEY AS YOU KNOW ISOFF..

BUT FOR A VERY SPECIALREASONHER SON..

JONATHAN... RETURNEDHOME TODAY FROM SERVINGOVERSEAS .

THE FIRSTLIEUTENANT HAS BEEN STATIONEDIN KUWAIT WITH THE 744THORDINANCE E-O-D COMMAND.

AFTERNINE MONTHS IN SUPPORT OFOPERATION SPARTAN SHIELD - HEAND HIS FELLOW SOLDIERSRETURNED HOME TO THE U-S-A.KELLEY AND HER HUSBAND JOHNWERE AT FORT CAMPBELL ARMYPOST IN KENTUCKY TO WELCOMHIM BACK.

WELCOME BACK FROMALL OF US HERE AT W-P-T-V ANDTHANK YOU FOR YORU SERVICELIEUTENANT PEREZ.ALL TRACKS NOW LEAD TO BOCARATON -- BUT IS EVERYO