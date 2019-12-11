Global  

Final 'Cold Full Moon' of the Decade to Peak on 12/12

In addition, the 'cold full moon' will peak at 12:12 a.m.

EST.

According to numerologists, the number 12 signifies completion.

.

This number is like a curtain call that allows you to get your affairs together so you can benefit from the windfall that the universe is about to bestow on you, Numerology Secrets, via 'The Daily Mail'.

The 'cold full moon' is also known as the 'long night moon' due to how close it peaks to the Winter Solstice.

.

The 2019 Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — occurs on Sunday, Dec.

22.

According to NASA, this year's 'cold full moon' is a good one for photographers and astronomy enthusiasts.

The moon takes a high trajectory across the sky and as it is opposite to the low sun, it will be above the horizon longer than at other times, NASA Statement, via 'The Daily Mail'
