Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer

Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer

Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Clancy Brown and Molly Shannon!

Release Date: April 17, 2020 Promising Young Woman is a drama thriller movie written and directed by Emerald Fennell in her directorial debut.

It stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Clancy Brown and Molly Shannon.
lavenderjars

sarah RT @repressedthesis: love how margot robbie is also producing promising young woman alongside birds of prey like working with quentin taran… 3 hours ago

repressedthesis

saoirse ronan’s kept woman love how margot robbie is also producing promising young woman alongside birds of prey like working with quentin ta… https://t.co/hFBbeLIC9e 6 hours ago

tweetwinniep

WinnieP 🍯 RT @brettgoldstein: Ep 78 with Killing Eve, The Crown and Promising Young Woman’s @emeraldfennell is here! Contains scenes of Pretty Women… 12 hours ago

misterjpmanahan

John Paul Manahan Hollywood films with April 2020 release dates per IMDB 3 Peter Rabbit 2 New Mutants 10 No Time To Die 17 Trolls… https://t.co/rzkWhZ1i05 17 hours ago

brettgoldstein

Brett Goldstein Ep 78 with Killing Eve, The Crown and Promising Young Woman’s @emeraldfennell is here! Contains scenes of Pretty W… https://t.co/qULTtintfX 22 hours ago

LITTLESONGBlRD

fusilli, you crazy bastard! here’s a link to a spoiler filled summary post https://t.co/dBAwBjAzSB 23 hours ago

LITTLESONGBlRD

fusilli, you crazy bastard! so i read the script for promising young woman and it’s nowhere near as fun(?) cathartic(?) as the first trailer ma… https://t.co/KprkpMzs32 23 hours ago

kristenwarner

Dr. Kaydubya is a MUTER The Promising Young Woman thing is a dare to myself. I don't actually think I will like the film but I'm trying to… https://t.co/JrM5GfhACr 1 day ago


Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published

'Promising Young Woman' Trailer [Video]'Promising Young Woman' Trailer

Promising Young Woman Trailer - Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

