Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston Garden on December 11, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:19s - Published Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston Garden Special Olympians from Shrewsbury, who recently won the silver medal at the world championships, worked out with members of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports. 0

