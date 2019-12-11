Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston Garden

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston Garden

Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston Garden

Special Olympians from Shrewsbury, who recently won the silver medal at the world championships, worked out with members of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harlem Globetrotters visit Resch Center [Video]Harlem Globetrotters visit Resch Center

Hundreds poured into the Resch Center as the Harlem Globetrotters took the court Saturday. It's part of their "Pushing the Limits" 2020 World Tour.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

The harlem globetrotters [Video]The harlem globetrotters

Credit: WTATPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.