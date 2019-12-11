A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls

A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls Plot synopsis: Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.

In Theaters December 13, 2019 Directed by: Terrence Malick Written by: Terrence Malick Produced by: Grant Hill, p.g.a., Dario Bergesio, Josh Jeter, Elisabeth Bentley, Marcus Loges Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser, Ulrich Matthes