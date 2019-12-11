Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls

A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls

A HIDDEN LIFE movie clip - The Girls Plot synopsis: Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.

In Theaters December 13, 2019 Directed by: Terrence Malick Written by: Terrence Malick Produced by: Grant Hill, p.g.a., Dario Bergesio, Josh Jeter, Elisabeth Bentley, Marcus Loges Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser, Ulrich Matthes #AHiddenLife #FoxSearchlight
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.