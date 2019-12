Rescuers of dairy cow reunite with her, her calf 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WMUR - Duration: 01:38s - Published Rescuers of dairy cow reunite with her, her calf The first responders who rescued a cow that fell into a manure trench at the University of New Hampshire dairy barn last year were reunited with the cow Wednesday and got to meet her 1-week-old calf. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rescuers of dairy cow reunite with her, her calf DURHAM.JENNIFER: MEET RUBY, A1200-POUND UNH DAIRY COW, ANDHER ONE WEEK OLD CALF,BE-RIBBONED FOR A BARNYARD THANKYOU, TO EMERGENCY CREWS WHOSAVED HER LIFE JUST OVER A YEARAGO.MARK: SHE GOT HERSELF IN APRETTY GOOD PICKLE.JENNIFER: RUBY WAS ACTUALLYUNDERWAY TO GET MILKED WHEN HERHOOF GOT CAUGHT ON A GRATE,LIFTED IT UP, AND SHE WENT DOWN,EIGHT FEET DOWN, AND TOMANEUVER.YOU WERE WORRIED SHE WAS GOINGTO DROWN.MARK: YES, I HAVE STRAPS ON MYSHOULDERS.JON: WE COULD NOT GET HER OUT ONHER OWN, SO I WAS LIKE RA, I AMDOING THE -- ALL RIGHT, I AMDOING THE WILD THING AND CALLING911.JENNIFER: CREWS FROM DURHAM,MADBURY, AND MCGREGOR EMS TO THERESCUE, SOME JUMPING IN THEOXYGEN DEPRIVED, METHANE-RICHSLUDGE.A DANGEROUS, AND DOWNRIGHT DIRTYNEARLY THREE HOUR, COMBINEDEFFORT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this