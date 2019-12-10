Global  

ROXETTE SINGER DIES

The lead singer of roxette has died at the age of 61.

The band's manager released a statement?

Saying that marie fredriksson has passed after a 1?

Year battle with cancer.

She was one of the most recognizable voices of the eighties and nineties.

The duo group achieved stardom with hit singles like "listen to your heart" and "the look."

They're perhaps best known for their power ballad "it must have been love" which was included on the soundtrack of the 1?90 romantic comedy "pretty woman."

The band has sold an estimated 7?

Million records worldwide.

She was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor in 2002?

And underwent radiation?

But continued to face health problems.




