South Knox basketball

18... barr=reeve rolls 76-37,, knox county bragging rights on the line as south knox hosted their rivals north knox... garrett holscher says 1-2-3...the south knox guard had 11..... holscher later misses a three, but that's why you have teammates...cody dawson gets the board and bucket for the spartans.... north knox gave south knox all they could handle....isaiah collins three ball corner pocket, its good!

These two schools have played 80 times....tonight marked the second lowest combine score between them... south knox wins a low scoring affair 36-32 over north knox.... bloomfield