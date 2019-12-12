Families dedicate MCAS Miramar plaque honoring Marines 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:04s - Published Families dedicate MCAS Miramar plaque honoring Marines A plaque honoring Marines killed in a military training crash that happened 50 years ago at MCAS El Toro was unveiled at MCAS Miramar Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Best of San Diego RT @10News: Families flew to Miramar from across the country to honor the five Marines involved in the 1970 training crash at MCAS El Toro… 4 days ago 10News Families flew to Miramar from across the country to honor the five Marines involved in the 1970 training crash at M… https://t.co/Xir6DQZdz8 4 days ago