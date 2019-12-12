Copper Basin beats CSAS

Snow comes down outside of copper basin and csas.
=== cougars up 25-10 at halftime.
Logan burkett with the bucket to push the lead to 17.
Burkett led copper basin with 22 points tonight.
=== then csas started dropping threes.
Micah wright gets that one to make it 32-18.
=== two possessions later, another deep ball, courtesy ethan brown.
Patriots within nine.
=== brown goes steph curry, sinking another three to keep the patriots within reach.
=== however, copper basin with some tricks up their sleeve.
Through the legs!
Goes tim jabaley.
Nate deal finishes the deal.
=== patriots cut the lead to 3 with less than a minute left.
But the cougars hold them off just long enough to get the 50-45 win.
