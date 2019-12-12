Global  

Copper Basin beats CSAS

Copper Basin beats CSAS
Copper Basin beats CSAS

Snow comes down outside of copper basin and csas.

=== cougars up 25-10 at halftime.

Logan burkett with the bucket to push the lead to 17.

Burkett led copper basin with 22 points tonight.

=== then csas started dropping threes.

Micah wright gets that one to make it 32-18.

=== two possessions later, another deep ball, courtesy ethan brown.

Patriots within nine.

=== brown goes steph curry, sinking another three to keep the patriots within reach.

=== however, copper basin with some tricks up their sleeve.

Through the legs!

Goes tim jabaley.

Nate deal finishes the deal.

=== patriots cut the lead to 3 with less than a minute left.

But the cougars hold them off just long enough to get the 50-45 win.

