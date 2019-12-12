Global  

ASAP Rocky delights Swedish fans with return performance following imprisonment

ASAP Rocky returned to Sweden, four months after he was convicted of assault for a violent street brawl.

The rapper was freed after the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

He gave a prison-themed performance to the delight of fans in Stockholm.
