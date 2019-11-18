Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA's Mars Map Indicates Location Of Water Ice Just An Inch Below Surface

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
NASA's Mars Map Indicates Location Of Water Ice Just An Inch Below Surface

NASA's Mars Map Indicates Location Of Water Ice Just An Inch Below Surface

NASA reports it’s created a treasure map of sorts, plotting out the places on Mars where astronauts may be able to tap for drinking water.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA's Map Reveals Martian Areas Astronauts Could Tap For Drinking Water [Video]NASA's Map Reveals Martian Areas Astronauts Could Tap For Drinking Water

NASA reports it’s created a treasure map of sorts, plotting out the places on Mars where astronauts may be able to tap for drinking water.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published

NASA to search for fossils on Martian crater [Video]NASA to search for fossils on Martian crater

MARS — NASA plans to send its Mars 2020 rover to search for signs of ancient life on Mars' Jezero Crater. In a news release, the space agency pointed to a recent study published in the journal..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.