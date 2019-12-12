Global  

Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs

Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs

Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs

Ben Chiarot drives toward net and rifles Max Domi's feed past Anders Nilsson to seal a 3-2 victory for the Montreal Canadiens over the Ottawa Senators in overtime

