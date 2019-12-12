Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:19s - Published Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs Ben Chiarot drives toward net and rifles Max Domi's feed past Anders Nilsson to seal a 3-2 victory for the Montreal Canadiens over the Ottawa Senators in overtime 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Attitude Sports Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs - https://t.co/skEsACuAfP #sports #news #entertainment https://t.co/KPfJf3X2Ux 1 week ago GameDayBlog Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs https://t.co/nvk4jb7X2K https://t.co/pPzYtOFmXF 1 week ago GameDayBlog Chiarot delivers OT winner for Habs https://t.co/Mq6ZJGVok6 https://t.co/AksXaBWqTo 1 week ago