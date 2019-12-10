Global  

Police investigating shooting on Madison's southside

Police investigating shooting on Madison's southsideShooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Allied Drive neighborhood of Madison.
Police investigating shooting on Madison's southside

11-th.

We have a number of breaking news stories to update you on this morning.

First -- to keely arthur.

She's live from the scene of a shooting on the south side... that has a house riddled with bullet-holes this morning.

This is still a very active scene... police have markers on the ground and tape still up.

It happened just before 11:30 last night on allied drive near the boys and girls club of dane county.

13 bullet casings were found from at least two different guns in the area near the home that was shot.

10 of those bullets hit the home and went through windows, spraying glass.

At the time -- a man, woman and nine-year-old boy were home.

The woman was hurt by the flying glass and is expected to be okay... but no one was hit by any bullets.

Madison police haven't made any arrests and have no information on who the suspect may be.

This is still a developing situation... we'll be sure to update you as learn more this morning.

...thanks keely...




