Watch: Third phase of voting in Jharkhand underway, counting on December 23 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published Watch: Third phase of voting in Jharkhand underway, counting on December 23 Third phase of polling is underway in Jharkhand. People queue up to cast votes at various polling stations. Polling is being conducted in 17 assembly constituencies amid tight security. Assembly elections in Jharkhand being held in five phases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this