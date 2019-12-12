Global  

Watch: Third phase of voting in Jharkhand underway, counting on December 23

Third phase of polling is underway in Jharkhand.

People queue up to cast votes at various polling stations.

Polling is being conducted in 17 assembly constituencies amid tight security.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand being held in five phases.
