Delhi wakes up to dense smog, air quality continues to remain 'severe' 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published Delhi wakes up to dense smog, air quality continues to remain 'severe' Delhi woke up to dense smog after a brief respite. A thick blanket of smog covered India Gate on Thursday. The air quality continued to remain in the ‘severe category’. 0

