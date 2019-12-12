Global  

Delhi wakes up to dense smog, air quality continues to remain 'severe'

Delhi woke up to dense smog after a brief respite.

A thick blanket of smog covered India Gate on Thursday.

The air quality continued to remain in the ‘severe category’.
