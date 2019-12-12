Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Coneheads movie (1993)

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Coneheads movie (1993)

Coneheads movie (1993)

Coneheads movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: The Coneheads were a sketch on the Saturday Night Live television show of the late '70s which were expanded to feature-length proportions with this film.

The story concerns Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin), who leave the planet Remulak to prepare for an invasion of Planet Earth.

But due to a malfunction, they find themselves plunged into the Hudson River and forced to take up residence in Paramus, New Jersey where Beldar gets work as an appliance salesman and makes a deal for a phony social security card.

Before long, all thoughts of invading Earth are left behind as Beldar and Prymaat quickly adapt to suburban life; except for their coneheads and metallic-sounding voices, they become a typical middle-class suburban family.

The Coneheads have a child, Connie (Michelle Burke) and Beldar becomes a New York cab driver and starts up his own driving school.

Connie grows into a teenager and a neighborhood boy, Ronnie (Chris Farley), develops a crush on her because he likes to rub her conehead.

But a nefarious INS agent, Gorman Seedling (Michael McKean), and his toady assistant, Turnbull (David Spade), are hot on The Coneheads' trail because of Beldar's false social security card.

Not only that, but the Remulakian Highmaster (Dave Thomas) is beginning to wonder what ever happened to Beldar's invasion of the third rock from the sun.

Genre: Comedy, Science-Fiction Director: Steve Barron Writers: Tom Davis, Dan Aykroyd, Bonnie Turner Stars: Robert Knott, Jonathan Penner, Whip Hubley
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashhhrenee

ashhh @kittiemama13 coneheads is a great movie 19 hours ago

JustMattMichael

Bernie Sanders endorsed a dog f*cker @lyn_cade He reminds me of that movie with Dan Akroyd... Coneheads 23 hours ago

SwagmasterX72

Horace @stone_toss is that like the coneheads movie with dan akyroyd 2 days ago

BilGaines

Bil Gaines (he/him/his) Started thinking about the Coneheads movie in the middle of a workday and I cannot for the life of me figure out wh… https://t.co/nfVkvfYmaz 2 days ago

enchilalo

🔮 Coneheads is definitely a top 5 comedy movie for me 2 days ago

christos_ioa

Merry Christos 🎄 RT @HarveyHubcap: Dear @christos_ioa, I was wondering if you like the movie "Coneheads" starring Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin. I patiently… 3 days ago

HarveyHubcap

Haven Hubble Dear @christos_ioa, I was wondering if you like the movie "Coneheads" starring Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin. I pati… https://t.co/Owmcnxv8Kp 3 days ago

vikingpole

SpongeRobSquareRants As I'm scrolling twitter the bottom of my page had this on it. Dont you tell me that Sam cant get a role in the ne… https://t.co/aTC0pF4cLR 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.