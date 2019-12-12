Antonio Brown To Release Music With Sean Kingston

Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer and dropped by the New England Patriots.

Two months after, Brown announced an album collaboration with Sean Kingston on his Instagram.

Additionally, the football player will release a documentary video featuring childhood videos.

According to Business Insider, Brown denies the sexual assault and is counter-suing his trainer.

Brown hopes to make a return to football, saying his “Comeback will be greater than the setback.”