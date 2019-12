Delivery-as-a-service with Sacha Michaud (Glovo) and Charity Safford (UberEats) 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: TechCrunch Disrupt - Duration: 22:39s - Published Delivery-as-a-service with Sacha Michaud (Glovo) and Charity Safford (UberEats) On this panel we’ll sit down with Sacha Michaud, co-founder of Glovo, and Charity Safford of UberEats to talk ops and logistics of scaling on-demand delivery, plus delve into what the model means for suppliers and partners, and consider regulatory headwinds. 0

