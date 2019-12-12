The World in Pictures 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published The World in Pictures Some of the best images of the day taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Steven Archibald RT @petecass123: Shocking: pictures China doesn’t want you to see.. This is why The world should never ever let China to become The riches… 3 seconds ago spring in winter RT @masqueradelove7: Nothing made me happier than visiting this cafe during Seokjinnie's bday celebrations. The amount of ARMYs there takin… 17 seconds ago ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @gchelwa: One of my favourite pictures in the world — Captain Thomas Sankara receiving the Order of Jose Marti from Comandante Fidel Cas… 2 minutes ago