Voters wade through flood after water main bursts near London polling station

Voters wade through flood after water main bursts near London polling station

Voters wade through flood after water main bursts near London polling station

Voters in Bermondsey, south-east London, faced difficulty getting to one polling station after an apparent burst water water main caused flooding in the road around it.

Hannah Tookey, who waded through the water to cast her vote, tweeted: "It was too deep to wade through the middle, even in wellies."
