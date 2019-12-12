Powerful New Telescope Will Hunt for Life on Earth-Sized Exoplanets 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:57s - Published Powerful New Telescope Will Hunt for Life on Earth-Sized Exoplanets The European Space Agency Cheops mission is set to launch on December 17th. From over 4,000 exoplanets, it’ll target ones from Earth to Neptune-sized to see whether they can support life. 0

