Powerful New Telescope Will Hunt for Life on Earth-Sized Exoplanets

The European Space Agency Cheops mission is set to launch on December 17th.

From over 4,000 exoplanets, it’ll target ones from Earth to Neptune-sized to see whether they can support life.
Cheops: the hunt for exoplanets A powerful space telescope, due for launch from Europe's Spaceport in French Guia…

Cheops: The Hunt for Exoplanets 10-12-2019 10:02 AM CET Video: 00:03:00 A powerful space telescope, due for launc…

