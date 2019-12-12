Deepika Padukone: Rahul Dravid my all-time favourite cricketer on December 12, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:46s - Published Deepika Padukone: Rahul Dravid my all-time favourite cricketer Actress Deepika Padukone confesses being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this