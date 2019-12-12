Ash from Australia's bushfires washes up on Balmoral Beach as smoke blankets Sydney's skyline

Ash from Australia's bushfires has started washing up on Balmoral Beach as smoke continues to blanket Sydney's skyline on December 10.

Haig Gilchrist told Newsflare: "The NSW [New South Wales] bushfire disaster affecting us in Sydney City with ash washing up on popular Balmoral Beach and choking smoke causing severe visibility problems on the Harbour.

Manly Ferry horns can be heard in the background as they use fog signals in the dense smoke."