Meet Process Server Eddie Jackson; A Vital But Overlooked Cog In The Court System 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:49s - Published Meet Process Server Eddie Jackson; A Vital But Overlooked Cog In The Court System Every day, countless people go to small claims court to try to collect a debt, but they can’t until someone like Eddie Jackson finds the person who owes them money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this