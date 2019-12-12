Chester Bennington's early band to release album in his honour on December 12, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published Chester Bennington's early band to release album in his honour Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze are to complete an album they were working with him on at the time of his death. 0

