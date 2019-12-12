New boutique opens in Medford

Com.

ashley tsao joins us live from medford to explain why owners say this boutique is special.

The entire store is themed around the pacific northwest.

Even the name.

Owners tell me they want all customers who look in the mirror to feel comfortable and confident in their clothes.

Timber & tonic opened on november 16th.

Half of the store is dedicated to sweaters, shoes and jewelry for women.

The other half is filled with men's clothes.

You can find flannels and baseball caps.

This store is something sunni overracker's been dreaming about for a long time.

She worked in retail for a decade and wanted to open a store that feels like home.

Overracker tells me she looked at opening timber & tonic in other cities.

But medford felt like a perfect fit.

I love clothes and i love making people feel good about themselves.

And so for me to be able to have my own shop, which i share with my co-owner is a dream come true.

Especially being a woman and a mom.

Timber & tonic also sells a lot of locally made items. these wallets are made in northern california.

Those cards are made in ashland.

And these little bottles of lotion are from bend.

The owners tell me that business has been doing very well during the past four weeks.

