2020 Hyundai Sonata Driving Video

The new-generation Hyundai Sonata is the first sedan designed with Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language.

It is a fully transformed vehicle showcasing a sporty four-door-coupe look.

The 2020 Sonata represents Hyundai's new focus on creating emotional value using proportion, styling and technology.

From the front, the 2020 Sonata is unlike any other Hyundai.

The design is all-new, with cues that don't immediately appear Hyundai-like and thus encourage customers to take a second look.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata embodies the evolution of a new Hyundai design theme-a portfolio of vehicles that, like chess pieces on a board, look and behave differently, each with a clear role and function, but together exemplify a cohesive team.
