The Chemo Talk

[film reel whirs][crickets chirping][clock ticks][cutlery clinks][yawn][scratching head][car driving by in distance][water drop][kettle whistling][pouring water][phone vibrating]- [Daughter] Mom, can you hear me?- Hi!So I just wanted to callyou today because, um,I went for chemo today, and- [Mother] Yes- So the doctor wantedto 'cause you know I hadthe PET scan before- Mhm.- and the doctor wanted tosee me before my treatmentto go over the scan results.So,I-I had a feeling about somethingAnd, so, I was nervous.I was like, oh thiscould be good, but itcould also be not good.Um, so the doctor, Dr. Kwan was like,"I want toput you on a different chemo"because the Taxol isn'tworking as strongly as shewould like for it to work.- Oh.- So, the...it's showing brightly inthe PET scan in the breastagain, like still, like activitymore than she would like to seeAnd, also in the liver.Um, and she sees new activityin the lymph nodes, I think.But, she said, the bonesIt's maintaining thebones, so that's good.That was the good newsLike it hasn't grown any more in the bone.- Um, I have my after-visitsummary I'm gonna read to you."We are going to stop Taxol."This is Dr.Kwan's notes from today."We are switching to Adriamycin...and Cytoxan."And so it's two differentchemo drugs.

Like two bagsfor four cycles."It is going to be givenonce ever three weeks"So, I'll go in one weekand have two weeks off- Okay.- [Daughter] for four cyclesAnd, I have to have, with this one,their effects are a little bit different.Um, she says that this oneis a stronger combinationThat's why you get morerest time between them.- Yeah.- She's, you know, hopingthat this will attack it moreaggressively, stronger than the...the Taxol.And so with this one, Idon't have the risk of thatI forget what it wascalled, and when she told meabout losing, either losingor getting hypersensitivityin my extremities, which Ihaven't had any bad reactionsto the Taxol, except for fatigue.- Right- So, that's not a possibilityanymore with this new drugBut it does something with your heart.Like, it might slow your heart function.But, she says she's not tooworried because I'm youngLike I'm not a high risk for that.But regardless, I'm having,like, a test, a 'MUGA'it's called M-U-G-A on Monday-on Tuesday afternoon.SoI didn't havechemo today- No?- No.

So she told me totake the week off becauseI had Taxol last week, and then they'regonna adjust my chemoschedule, and I'm gonna startthe- and I'll send you thisprint-out or copy of itwith the actual names of the drugs,and I'm gonna write it in my blog.The reason that I wanted torecord this phone conversationwas because I'm the sameway with getting any resultsthat are not exactly happynews or good news to hear.It's hard for me to processit immediately in the moment- But, of course- It might hit me a little bit laterLike tomorrow or thebeginning of next weekor the day before Istart my new chemo, likeI don't know when it's gonna hit me.It hasn't completely hitme yet, but you know howI told you, like, whenI was getting my biopsy.And, I was like getting theresults and I was like I knew.Like, I knew that it was gonna beI was gonna test positive for cancer.- Mhm- And then, but I wasn't ready to hearthat it was Stage Four.- Right.- That was shocking.

I thinkI was kind of in-betweenwith this oneI was 50-50.

I was like,oh, this might be good,you know?

But, I had afeeling that it might be bad.Yeah.

It's hard for me to talk about, too.- I'm...Of course.- [Daughter] Do you haveanything to- I'm sorry, Mom.I hate giving you bad news.- Mija, but you have to.- No, I know.- You have to.- Mom, it's gonna beokay, it's gonna be g-- I know.

I know.

And,[phone alarm rings]What keeps me going isyour optimism, your...being positive, the friends that you have.That to me, it's just overwhelming.What you're saying now- I know, I was talkingabout that before, too.- When it's gonna hit you,I don't know ifIf I'm numbed,if it's just God'sprovidence- [Daughter] I understand.- Just, you're talkingto me, you're telling methese things and it's like,uh, it's notI mean, I'm not in denial.

Absolutely not.- Yeah.

I feel the sameway.

Like, am I in denial?Do I not understand what's happening?Because I feel a calmness, you know.It's very hard to describe.- Of course, of course.

Iabsolutely understand that.It's hard to describe, putinto words what, you know,what the emotions, whatyour head is saying.You know, inside of you, you know.Um, and, it's shocking.It's just shocking.- I can tell you that...I thought thatTaxol, you were makingprogress, and I was reallyimpressed and so happy thatthe only side effect you hadwas just that were fatigued.- [Daughter] Yeah.- Like that you were tired.Yet, everybody tells me, "Wow,Danielle looks so healthy""Her color is so good"- [Danielle] Makeup.- And, you know, evenwhen the doctor told youwhen she measured that time.Told you that it seemedlike it was shrinking.I was like, "Oh boy"- That's what I felt confidentabout, too, in the beginningFor sure.Um, but then, you know, Ihadn't seen her in betweenbecause that was after likethe first month of treatment- And, then earlier this week actuallyOn Sunday or MondayI started getting alittle bit of pain againin my left breast.And, I'm just like "aw", and I'm likeDon't be negative, Danielle,don't think about that.Like, don't, you know?And it felt like, so theTaxol is working, technicallyBut it's not working aggressively- [Mother] Aggressively.- And as fast enough asshe would like to see itat this pointSo it's not like we tooka bad step.

So that'swhat I'm thinking.- Right, yes.- So, it's working.

But it'snot working as aggressivelyand as quickly.And like now, and I thinkthat the cancer is justfaster and stronger than the medicine.[calm music][mystical flute music]