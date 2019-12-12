Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week: Angelina's Ristorante 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:38s - Published Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week: Angelina's Ristorante Sizzle week continues with a trip to Italy! Well, Bonita Springs. Regardles of location, the food is delicious. Angelina's Ristorante cam in-studio with pasta and pastries (the nutella-filled vairety) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week: Angelina's Ristorante DELIVERY SERVICES -- LIKEU-S-P-S -- DON’T ALLOW THMAILING OR SHIPMENT OF ALCOHOL.AD-LIB INTERVIEW WITH ANGELINA’SRISTORNATESIZZLE WEEK IS UNDERWAY... ARUNS THROUGH SUNDAY, DECEMBER15TH.WE WILL BE PUTTING ALL OF OUTSIZZLE SOUTHWEST FLORIDARESTAURANT WEEK INTERVIE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Guy Clarke The best thing about @sizzleswfl Restaurant Week is that $1.00 from every meal sold is donated to the Sizzle SWFL F… https://t.co/74ClHsmXAA 3 days ago TheDarlingPlum Currently in a food coma from the amazing food at Naples Coastal Kitchen ! ❤️#dinewithpurpose #sizzleswfl Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week 6 days ago Shula's Naples Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week continues!!! Enjoy a two course lunch for $21 or join us for dinner to enjoy a three co… https://t.co/pVtkKdLL5O 1 week ago Royal Shell There's still time to try new restaurants throughout #SWFL during Sizzle SWFL Restaurant Week! One dollar from ever… https://t.co/fy2s7zjILN 1 week ago SizzleSWFL Big shout-out to dawn_kurtz from @gregnormanstyle at @miromaroutlets for helping us always look so sharp! We are… https://t.co/5zbogeFNIl 1 week ago