Happy Dance over Delivery Driver Treat

Occurred on December 10, 2019 / Chesapeake, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "We decided to put out snacks for all the hardworking delivery drivers who work around the holidays.

We do most of our shopping online and wanted to give a small token of appreciation.

Most took a snack, some were too busy to stop but one special driver shared his excitement with our Ring doorbell camera.

Finding the video made our day and we wanted to share with others how something small can put a smile on anyone’s face."