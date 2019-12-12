Jennifer Lopez fights back tears as she receives first SAG Award nod on December 12, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published Jennifer Lopez fights back tears as she receives first SAG Award nod Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she opened up about receiving her first-ever SAG Award nod, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and she admitted being nominated already feels like a victory.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this