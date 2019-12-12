Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Escape From Pretoria' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
'Escape From Pretoria' Trailer

'Escape From Pretoria' Trailer

Escape From Pretoria Trailer - Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) stars as Tim Jenkin, a real-life ANC activist who was branded a terrorist - and imprisoned - in Africa's maximum-security Pretoria prison in the late 1970s during Apartheid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

goeychai17

Guichai ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Trailer (2020) Daniel Radcliffe, Drama Movie https://t.co/5fVPqD2iw4 ผ่าน @YouTube 10 hours ago

StueyMax

Stuart not Stewart (like the mouse not the Rod) RT @eimaj_j: How do we feel about the trailer for Escape From Pretoria, a movie filmed in Australia starring Harry Potter? 13 hours ago

solomonsnazli85

Nazli Solomons Just watched the trailer for "Escape From Pretoria" So apparently, Harry Potter is the Nelson Mandela of white boys. 😂😂😂🙈 13 hours ago

DeutscheTrailer

Deutsche Trailer ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA - Official Trailer https://t.co/c2LNcYNYZO https://t.co/X0qEMZOpUt 21 hours ago

Page58Scoop

Page58 “You are the white Mandela.” Based on a true story South African Daniel Radcliffe is imprisoned in the notorious Ro… https://t.co/ZWrG2FNh0r 2 days ago

CosmopolitanSA

COSMOPOLITAN SA Pls make it go away. #EscapeFromPretoria https://t.co/XluPX5K55M 2 days ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Escape From Pretoria | Drama com Daniel Radcliffe ganha trailer https://t.co/HOKrCPD11n 2 days ago

_vampirediaries

Vampire Diaries BR Escape From Pretoria | Drama com Daniel Radcliffe ganha trailer https://t.co/1fwZNlUCh7 https://t.co/54BtgPNWaJ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.