Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sarah Sanders Has Harsh Words After FISA Report Hearing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Sarah Sanders Has Harsh Words After FISA Report HearingSarah Sanders Has Harsh Words After FISA Report Hearing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

j_torba

JTorba RT @dbongino: Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/hM8LKFsPun 17 hours ago

KateWil55287773

Kate Williams RT @KaneFacts: Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing https://t.co/M5cmc5KTFx 3 days ago

KaneFacts

Kane Facts Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing https://t.co/M5cmc5KTFx 3 days ago

MumbullsMa

Michelle Anto RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing https://t.co/Wlq4F6nHpO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 1 week ago

Ap65Rh

Apr65 💫💫 Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing | Fox News Video https://t.co/7Zi1xSVL15 1 week ago

fault_lies

The Fault Lies Not in Our Stars If I over hear of a murder plot, do I not report it because its rude to eavesdrop? I ask you. Sarah Sanders, Dan B… https://t.co/cKcJp9gL00 1 week ago

cervasa_001

cervasa_001 Sarah Sanders, Dan Bongino have harsh words after FISA report hearing https://t.co/klcgqwRH0t via @Yahoo 1 week ago

LAWPLUDEMOCRACY

peter lezcano Sarah Sanders Has Harsh Words After FISA Report Hearing https://t.co/Vs6bxY9aYO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.