The Duchess of Cornwall serves up a special Christmas dinner at Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall serves up a special Christmas dinner at Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall serves up a special Christmas dinner at Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall decorates a Christmas tree and meets a reindeer in the gardens of Clarence House, with a group of children.
