From Ballot Boxes To Beers, Voters Enjoy A Pint On The House

As Britain heads to the polls on election day voters take to the pub.

BrewDog is giving anyone who cast a ballot a free pint of beer if they prove they voted with a selfie outside of a polling station.

The pints are on the house regardless of who they ticked on the ballot.
You Might Like


